A portion of Highway 97 is closed due to a multi-vehicle incident on Sunday around 10:30 a.m.

According to DriveBC, the highway is shutdown southbound between 48th Avenue and Stickle Road in Vernon.

⛔️#BCHwy97 The highway is CLOSED southbound between 48th Ave and Stickle Rd in #VernonBC due to a vehicle incident. First responders and crews on scene. Local detour in effect. Pass with caution and expect delays. ℹ️For more info:https://t.co/3KBDFGg1Ii pic.twitter.com/qli17fJYE0 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 24, 2023

First responders and crews are at the scene tending to the incident.

A local detour is in effect.

DriveBC is advising motorists to pass with caution and to expect delays.