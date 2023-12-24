Beloved Montreal Christmas tree shines again in the gift of a book

A beloved Montreal Christmas tree that has lit up a community every holiday season for over 40 years went dark a few years ago — much to the chagrin of those who embraced the annual neighbourhood tradition.

The 20-metre tree stands on the property of Robert Gallant in the suburb of Dorval, where began decorating it in 1981 with thousands of light, even renting a crane each year to reach the top.

But try as he might, Gallant just could not stop squirrels from chewing through the wires in more recent years, causing the display to go dark. Eventually, he retired the project.

But the community hasn’t forgotten. Kathryn Hanley, a neighbour, has memorialized the tree in a book she created as a gift for the Robert Gallant and his wife, Margaret Baird Gallant.

“It was a complete surprise and it really did bring tears to my eyes,” said Margaret, whose favourite anecdote about the tree involves the children who could see it from their bedroom windows.

The first year Robert decorated the tree, he did it as a loving surprise for Margaret while she was out at a party. Over the years, it became tradition and a destination for countless Christmas lovers. Robert said cars would be lined up down the street to catch a glimpse.

“Every year my kids and I would drive by to look at that tree,” said neighbour Donna Laberge.

Unfortunately, numerous grey, bushy-tailed grinches eventually made it too difficult to keep the tree lit. The more recent generations of LED lights are coated in soy, which tempts the squirrels, and Robert can’t stop them from biting through the wires.

Robert has fought the good fight, thought. In some years, he rented the crane again to replace the gnawed lights up top, only to have them go dark again.

He even tried to “evict” squirrels them by trapping the critters and moving them elsewhere. “I did 282 over a year a half. Last year, I started with 10 and my wife said: ‘stop.'” he recounted.

However, the joy the tree spread to the neighbourhood has found new life Hanley’s gift of her book.

Hanley lives across the street from Robert and Margaret and was a witness to the whole saga.

“Strangely enough, most of my memories involve the suffering of Robert, ” said Hanley who wrote and illustrated “The Christmas Pine” in secret.

“He’d spend entire weekends out in the cold, in the rain, in the wet, in the wind, high above the level of the street, putting these lights on… My husband and I would just marvel at his tenacity and how hard he worked and never give up. And then every year we we enjoyed the lights throughout the Christmas season.“

She gifted “The Christmas Pine” to the Gallants just before the holidays. Hanley is not a professional author or illustrator, but has done such projects as a hobby since she was a child.

“It was such a heart felt thought and it was really special,” Robert said.

Hanley said she was full of anticipation before giving the book to the Gallants over tea.

“I felt so gratified that they took the time to examine every page and and appreciate the thought that went into it. It was perfect,” she said.

Hanley thought the book was a way to memorialize the tree, but it’s also reignited Robert’s desire to give it another try.

“Tradition always stays with you, and Christmas spirit never dies,” Robert said. “I’d like to get back into putting the old seven-watt incandescent light bulbs back on the tree.”

The older-style lights make for a higher electricity bill, but they never got eaten.

For Hanley and the Gallants, “The Christmas Pine” represents an outpouring of neighbourly holiday love sparked by one family’s diligent desire to spread joy to their community