Calgary man mourns death of only son after southeast shooting

A Calgary father is mourning the death of his son who was shot and killed this week.

Donald Lyons, 43, died after a shooting that took place in the 1800 block of 35th Street Southeast shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday. Police said another woman was seriously injured.

Lyons was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The severely injured woman was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police said the woman was recovering in hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

Don’s father, Dale Lyons, describes his son as a caring person.

“He was always looking out for other people,” Dale Lyons said on Saturday.

“He was our only son. Sometimes I’m ok but other times (the grief) will hit me again,” Dale said.

He said Don was born at the Calgary General Hospital in 1980.

The family moved back to their home in New Brunswick for several years and came back to Calgary when Don was 18 years old.

He said Don worked as a construction worker in Calgary.

“He was kindhearted,” Dale said

He said a memorial was set up in the apartment complex where Don lived. Dale said it was set up by a neighbour of Don’s who used a walker. He said Don would often assist the woman.

Dale Lyons says his son leaves behind three children aged 24, 21 and 11.

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit said it continues to investigate the incident.

Investigators are looking for a 2016 to 2018 model Toyota RAV4 SUV that is black or dark grey. The suspect vehicle was spotted in the area at the time of the shooting, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information regarding the location of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.