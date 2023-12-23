What’s open and what’s closed in Montreal during the Holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Happy Holidays from Global Montreal. Here’s a partial list of what’s open and closed through Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day.

Société de transport de Montréal (STM) metro and bus transit: Bus lines operate on a holiday schedule on Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1-2. See schedules at Bus lines operate on a holiday schedule on Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1-2. See schedules at stm.info/en or call 514-288-6287. The metro will run between 12:45 p.m. and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve depending on the line. For more info on adapted transit services, consult the STM website.

Public markets: Montreal’s public markets such as the Jean-Talon and Atwater markets will be closed on Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1-2. Closing hours on Dec. 24 may vary, see respective websites. Most will likely be open until 5 p.m.

Malls and stores: Most stores and shopping malls close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24, stay closed on Dec. 25 and reopen at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26 for Boxing Day. Most will stores close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will stay closed on Jan. 1.

Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ): Outlets close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 (SAQ Express stores at 7 p.m.) and reopen at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC): Outlets close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 and reopen at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 2. Express delivery will not be available on Dec. 24-25 or Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Canada Post: Post offices are closed on Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1. Both delivery and collection are paused on these dates.

Banks: Banks will be closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1-2.

For more information on holiday hours visit respective websites for municipal and provincial services and fun activities to do in the city.