Canada

What’s open and what’s closed in Montreal during the Holidays

By Staff Global News
Posted December 23, 2023 3:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Easy holiday activity ideas'
Easy holiday activity ideas
Happy Holidays from Global Montreal. Here’s a partial list of what’s open and closed through Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day.

Société de transport de Montréal (STM) metro and bus transit: Bus lines operate on a holiday schedule on Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1-2. See schedules at stm.info/en or call 514-288-6287. The metro will run between 12:45 p.m. and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve depending on the line. For more info on adapted transit services, consult the STM website.

Public markets: Montreal’s public markets such as the Jean-Talon and Atwater markets will be closed on Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1-2. Closing hours on Dec. 24 may vary, see respective websites. Most will likely be open until 5 p.m.

People use umbrellas as they walk past holiday decorations in Montreal’s Place d’Armes. Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
People use umbrellas as they walk past holiday decorations in Montreal’s Place d’Armes. Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Malls and stores: Most stores and shopping malls close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24, stay closed on Dec. 25 and reopen at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26 for Boxing Day. Most will stores close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will stay closed on Jan. 1.

Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ): Outlets close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 (SAQ Express stores at 7 p.m.) and reopen at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC): Outlets close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 and reopen at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 2. Express delivery will not be available on Dec. 24-25 or Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Canada Post: Post offices are closed on Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1. Both delivery and collection are paused on these dates.

Banks: Banks will be closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1-2.

For more information on holiday hours visit respective websites for municipal and provincial services and fun activities to do in the city.

