Pedestrian succumbs to injuries following collision in Regina

According to Regina Police Service, a pedestrian involved in a motor vehicle collision on Wednesday died of his injuries.

The incident happened on Dec. 20, at approximately 6:20 p.m. RPS said they responded to a call at the intersection of 13 Avenue and Cameron Street, where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the road.

Upon arrival, police located an injured adult male. He was attended to by EMS and Fire and Protective Services and transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

At the time of the collision, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. The investigation continues and RPS has not yet determined if charges will be laid.