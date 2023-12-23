B.C. highway contractor warns of slippery sections on mountain passes following snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

A highway contractor in B.C.’s Southern Interior is warning motorists to drive cautiously this holiday weekend.

YRB Nicola, which provides road maintenance in the Merritt area, says falling temperatures and snowfall from Friday night have created slippery sections on local mountain passes.

After last nights snowfall temperatures have dropped leading to ice concerns and slippery sections on #Hwy5 and #Hwy97C. Please ensure you are prepared for winter driving conditions when travelling this holiday season. #shiftintowinter @DriveBC — YRB Nicola Ltd (@YRBNicola) December 23, 2023

“Please ensure you are prepared for winter-driving conditions when travelling this holiday season,” YRB Nicola said on its Facebook page.

At the summit of the Okanagan Connector, which has an elevation of 1,717 metres, the temperature on Saturday at 11 a.m., was -9.7 C. Twenty-four hours earlier, it was -3.4 C.

DriveBC reported that 18 cm of snow fell along the summit overnight.

Along the Coquihalla Highway, the summit temperature on Saturday at 11 a.m. was -3.5 C. On Thursday at the same time, it was just above freezing at 0.7 C.

The summit, which has an elevation of 1,230 metres, also saw approximately 5 cm of snowfall on Friday.

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.