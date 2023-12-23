Menu

Traffic

B.C. highway contractor warns of slippery sections on mountain passes following snowfall

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 23, 2023 2:57 pm
Weather and road conditions at the summit of the Okanagan Connector on Saturday morning, Dec. 23, 2023.
Weather and road conditions at the summit of the Okanagan Connector on Saturday morning, Dec. 23, 2023. DriveBC
A highway contractor in B.C.’s Southern Interior is warning motorists to drive cautiously this holiday weekend.

YRB Nicola, which provides road maintenance in the Merritt area, says falling temperatures and snowfall from Friday night have created slippery sections on local mountain passes.

“Please ensure you are prepared for winter-driving conditions when travelling this holiday season,” YRB Nicola said on its Facebook page.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

At the summit of the Okanagan Connector, which has an elevation of 1,717 metres, the temperature on Saturday at 11 a.m., was -9.7 C. Twenty-four hours earlier, it was -3.4 C.

Trending Now

DriveBC reported that 18 cm of snow fell along the summit overnight.

Along the Coquihalla Highway, the summit temperature on Saturday at 11 a.m. was -3.5 C. On Thursday at the same time, it was just above freezing at 0.7 C.

The summit, which has an elevation of 1,230 metres, also saw approximately 5 cm of snowfall on Friday.

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

