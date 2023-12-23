80-year-old temperature record broken as 10 Alberta spots enjoy unseasonable highs Friday

Send this page to someone via email

At least ten temperature records were broken across the province Friday, including two locations where daily maximum temperature records were more than 50 years old, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Many of the locations experiencing record-breaking temperatures were across southern Alberta.

Data posted on the ECCC website shows the warmest spot in the province was Taber at 14.9 C, where the previous record of 14.0 C was set in 1994.

Both Lethbridge and Bow Island posted record-high temperatures of 14.4 C. Lethbridge’s previous record of 12.2 degrees was set in 2005, while Bow Island’s record had been set in 1994.

Jasper broke an 80-year-old record Friday, recording a high temperature of 9.0 C beating the old record of 8.9 C.

The Claresholm area recorded a high of 13.7 Friday, melting the 63-year-old mark of 12.8 set in 1960.

Medicine Hat, Waterton, Esther, High River and Nordegg also posted new record highs.

A breakdown of the temperature values can be found on the ECCC website.

Much of the warmer weather is being attributed to an El Niño over the Pacific Ocean but the weather agency has said climate change is also having an impact.

Environment and Climate Change Canada released its winter outlook earlier this month forecasting above-average temperatures for Alberta and Western Canada.

The forecast takes into account winter months between December and February 2024 which will see an El Niño weather pattern dominate. El Niño generally brings milder winters to the Prairies.

The warmer-than-normal water affects the jet stream and weather patterns around the planet and often leads to milder and less snowy winters in Canada.

Officials with ECCC said their forecast models show “no clear signals for precipitation this winter” in Alberta.

The forecast also predicted a lower-than-normal snow pack in the mountains.

“We are predicting less snow than normal on the ground for Western Canada so that means lower than normal snow pack which could have implications for water resources in the spring,” said Nathan Gillett research scientist with ECCC. “With less snow on the ground that’s going to tend to mean less water available.”

ECCC said the El Niño weather pattern was the main reason behind the forecast for above-average temperatures in Alberta this winter but also blamed human-induced climate change for winter temperatures warming over the past several decades.

The agency cited a 2019 report which showed human-induced climate change as the main factor in the observed warming of the planet between 1948 and 2012.