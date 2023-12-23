Pedestrian struck by train in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, Saskatoon police were called to the scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a train.

The incident occurred at 20th Street West and Avenue K South on Dec. 23 and caused traffic disruption across 20th Street West and 17th Street West.

Details regarding the condition of the victim have not been released and traffic restrictions have since been lifted.

An investigation into the situation has been undertaken by the Canadian Pacific Railway.