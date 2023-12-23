Pedestrian struck by train in Saskatoon

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, Saskatoon police were called to the scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a train.
The incident occurred at 20th Street West and Avenue K South on Dec. 23 and caused traffic disruption across 20th Street West and 17th Street West.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
Details regarding the condition of the victim have not been released and traffic restrictions have since been lifted.
Trending Now
An investigation into the situation has been undertaken by the Canadian Pacific Railway.
More on Canada
- A record-setting firefighter 50-50 draw and the big payday for one family
- On military readiness, ‘everyone is in big trouble’ after Ukraine aid: Trudeau
- ‘I’m back’: Quebec mother with brain tumour gets life-saving surgery in U.S.
- Wildfires burned 18.5M hectares of land in 2023. What will happen come thaw?
Comments