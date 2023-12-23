Menu

Canada

Pedestrian struck by train in Saskatoon

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 23, 2023 2:03 pm
An investigation is underway into a collision between a train and a pedestrian early Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Image: a Saskatoon police car. View image in full screen
An investigation is underway into a collision between a train and a pedestrian early Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Image: a Saskatoon police car. File / Global News
Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, Saskatoon police were called to the scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a train.

The incident occurred at 20th Street West and Avenue K South on Dec. 23 and caused traffic disruption across 20th Street West and 17th Street West.

Details regarding the condition of the victim have not been released and traffic restrictions have since been lifted.

An investigation into the situation has been undertaken by the Canadian Pacific Railway.

 

