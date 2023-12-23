Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

More than 6,000 people still without power in New Brunswick, five days after storm

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2023 12:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Thousands still without power days after New Brunswick storm'
Thousands still without power days after New Brunswick storm
Time is of the essence for NB Power to illuminate homes before Christmas. So far, officials from the power utility say they've restored electricity to more than 100,000 customers, but many in Fredericton and Charlotte County remain in the dark. Silas Brown has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than 6,000 people are still without power in western New Brunswick after a vicious wind storm battered parts of Atlantic Canada earlier this week.

NB Power said today on X, formerly Twitter, that its crews were still out working to restore power and staff would be in the utility’s command centres until every customer had their lights back on.

Powerful winds brought gusts of around 100 kilometres per hour to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia on Monday.

Officials said the winds pulled down power lines across New Brunswick, and more than 100,000 people woke up there on Tuesday morning without electricity.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

NB Power has been slowly restoring electricity to those customers over the week, though the utility said Thursday that its network suffered “extensive damage,” some of which required complex repairs with specialized equipment in hard-to-access areas.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

As of early this afternoon, NB Power says the majority of the remaining outages were in the Fredericton region and the southwestern corner of the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2023.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices