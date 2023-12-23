Vulnerable child missing in Mississauga found safe by member of the public

See more sharing options

Peel police say a young boy who had been reported missing Thursday night has been located safely.

The 12-year-old went missing in Mississauga, Ont., in the area of Parkerhill Road and Dundas Street West around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Communities were asked to keep an eye out for the missing boy, who was considered vulnerable.

Late Friday night, Peel police confirmed that the youth had been found safe.

A member of the public reportedly spotted him at a car dealership on Eglinton and Creditview around 9 p.m.

Police say he is in good health.

— with files from Gabby Rodriguez