Canada

Vulnerable child missing in Mississauga found safe by member of the public

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 23, 2023 12:34 pm
A 12-year-old boy who went missing on Thursday has been returned home safely, Peel Regional Police said in a social media statement. A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. View image in full screen
A 12-year-old boy who went missing on Thursday has been returned home safely, Peel Regional Police said in a social media statement. A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Arlyn McAdorey / The Canadian Press
Peel police say a young boy who had been reported missing Thursday night has been located safely.

The 12-year-old went missing in Mississauga, Ont., in the area of Parkerhill Road and Dundas Street West around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Communities were asked to keep an eye out for the missing boy, who was considered vulnerable.

Late Friday night, Peel police confirmed that the youth had been found safe.

A member of the public reportedly spotted him at a car dealership on Eglinton and Creditview around 9 p.m.

Police say he is in good health.

— with files from Gabby Rodriguez

