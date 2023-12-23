Death on Regina’s Retallack street ruled homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The death of an adult male, whose body was found by Regina Police Thursday has been ruled a homicide.

RPS officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Retallack Street on Dec 21, where they located the body of an adult male.

The man was taken to Regina General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time. Police are asking anyone with information to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).