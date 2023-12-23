Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Death on Regina’s Retallack street ruled homicide

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 23, 2023 12:54 pm
Regina Police investigate homicide. View image in full screen
Regina Police investigate homicide. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The death of an adult male, whose body was found by Regina Police  Thursday has been ruled a homicide.

RPS officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Retallack Street on Dec 21, where they located the body of an adult male.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The man was taken to Regina General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Trending Now

The victim’s name is not being released at this time. Police are asking anyone with information to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices