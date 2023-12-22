Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for most of southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Those travelling for the holidays across southern Ontario on Friday night and Saturday should be prepared to drive a little slower.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a good portion of the region, warning of the potential for freezing rain.

The warning extends from the London area to Brockville, the southern portion of the affected area, where freezing rain is forecast to arrive overnight. The northern region, including Wiarton and Orillia, could see freezing rain on Saturday.

The GTA, Hamilton, Kitchener-Waterloo, Guelph, Kingston, Peterboorough and Barrie are also included in the warning.

Environment Canada also said there is potential for patchy freezing rain, which could lead to the buildup of ice, particularly on untreated surfaces.

It says that freezing rain amounts are expected to be minor but could still lead to slick conditions. “For areas closer to Lake Ontario, mainly rain is expected as temperatures should be above the freezing mark,” the agency noted.