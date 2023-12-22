More West Kelowna neighbourhoods get clear water this Christmas

More West Kelowna residents will be able to enjoy clear water in the days ahead.

Former West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard Systems are receiving clean, safe, and reliable drinking water from the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant service.

This completes the second of two phases of water being delivered from the new plant to an estimated 19,650 water system users in the city.

Users in the former Rose Valley – Lakeview System received water from the new plant in November during Phase 1 of the project. In Phase 2, users in the former West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard Water Systems began receiving water from the new water treatment plant effective Dec. 12 and Dec. 20, respectively.

“This is excellent news for our community and we are extremely grateful to everyone who worked so hard on this priority project,” Mayor Gord Milsom said.

“Our Council is also grateful to Interior Health, city staff and contractors who have been working diligently since the McDougall Creek wildfire to ensure we could provide drinking water from the plant, that meets or exceeds provincial and federal standards, prior to the end of this year.”

Allen Fillion, director of engineering and operations, thanked the community for their patience and understanding.

“We know it has not been easy at times, but we can now very much look forward to top-quality drinking water from the new plant,” he said.

A letter providing more information was mailed to Phase 1 users to confirm that they are served by the new plant. A letter will soon be mailed to Phase 2 users, as well.

The City of West Kelowna thanks the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia for contributing funding for the project via the Clean Water and Waste Water Fund.