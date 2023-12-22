Menu

Canada

Man dies in collision at highway intersection: Emerson RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 1:23 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP
RCMP in Emerson, Man., say a man has died after a collision at a highway intersection.

On Thursday at 5:30 p.m., officers went to the intersection of Highway 14 and Provincial Road 426 in the RM of Montcalm for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Investigators have determined a vehicle travelling northbound on PR426 entered Highway 14 and struck a westbound vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 55-year-old man from St. Joseph, was not injured.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 46-year-old man from Morden, was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.

 

