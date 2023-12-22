Man dies in collision at highway intersection: Emerson RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Emerson, Man., say a man has died after a collision at a highway intersection.

On Thursday at 5:30 p.m., officers went to the intersection of Highway 14 and Provincial Road 426 in the RM of Montcalm for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators have determined a vehicle travelling northbound on PR426 entered Highway 14 and struck a westbound vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 55-year-old man from St. Joseph, was not injured.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 46-year-old man from Morden, was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.