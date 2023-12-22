SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

90% of Saskatchewan residents under 64 have not gotten COVID-19 shot this season: CRISP report

By Jessica Durling Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 2:55 pm
Low vaccine uptake fuels spike in respiratory illnesses: health officials
COVID-19, RSV and influenza cases are on the rise this holiday season, putting pressure on hospitals across Canada. Heather Yourex-West explains how some facilities are breaking the rules to accommodate patients, and how health officials fear the situation has become unnecessarily serious due to the dwindling number of Canadians getting vaccinated.
Respiratory virus season began in mid-November in Saskatchewan, but according to data from the province’s recent CRISP report, outside of Regina and Saskatoon, less than 10 per cent of residents between the ages of six months and 64 years old have received a COVID-19 vaccination since Sept. 18.

From Sept. 18 to Dec. 16, 12.3 per cent of people in Regina between six months and 64 years old were vaccinated against COVID-19, while Saskatoon is slightly higher at 12.5 per cent.

In adults 65 and older, the numbers are higher, with an overall rate of 40 to 50 per cent across every region of the province except Regina, which is the highest at 52.9 per cent.

The number of positive tests for COVID-19 decreased from 307 between Dec. 3 and 9 to 262 in the following week. Slightly over half the cases were in people between 20 and 64 years old.

The latest CRISP report covers data from Dec. 3 to 16.

Cases of the flu have decreased overall in the province, from 867 positive tests in the week ending on December 9, to 578 in the following week. Flu cases in some regions, including North East, South West and South East, increased. Overall vaccination for the seasonal flu is recorded at 22.5 per cent in the province, with the highest age demographic being 65 and older at 56.5 per cent.

For those younger than 65, the overall coverage is significantly lower at 15.5 per cent.

Cases of other respiratory viruses increased to 140 positive lab detections between Dec. 3 and 16 from 102 detections in the previous two-week period.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

