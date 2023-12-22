Red Cross doing mental health check-ins this holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

Red Cross is doing free phone call check-ins this season to lift the spirits of people who might struggle through the holidays.

The Friendly Calls Program matches people over the age of 18 with trained Red Cross personnel who will check in with them regularly and provide emotional support and healthy coping strategies.

Richard Buchholz, a volunteer with the Friendly Calls Program, said he gets so much more out of the program than just being a volunteer.

“It starts off as a volunteer, you don’t quite know what you are getting yourself into, but you quickly come to realize that these beautiful human beings are friends. They are seniors that have so much history and that’s how my friendship started with my first call.”

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

He said his first call was roughly five years ago with a man who had moved to Saskatchewan from Great Britain and was alone for the holidays.

Story continues below advertisement

The client has since moved back to Great Britain, but Buchholz said they are still in touch.

“Last year, I flew to Great Britain to visit this friend that I made, and it was wonderful.”

Buchholz noted most of Red Cross’s friendly calls are with seniors.

“Friendship and personal is how I would best describe the result of participating in the program.”

You can be matched with a Red Cross professional by calling 1-833-979-9779 toll-free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays or signing up online.

Buchholz said Red Cross is always looking for volunteers.