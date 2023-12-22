Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Red Cross doing mental health check-ins this holiday season

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 12:41 pm
The Canadian Red Cross logo is seen in this handout. View image in full screen
The Canadian Red Cross logo is seen in this handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Red Cross is doing free phone call check-ins this season to lift the spirits of people who might struggle through the holidays.

The Friendly Calls Program matches people over the age of 18 with trained Red Cross personnel who will check in with them regularly and provide emotional support and healthy coping strategies.

Richard Buchholz, a volunteer with the Friendly Calls Program, said he gets so much more out of the program than just being a volunteer.

“It starts off as a volunteer, you don’t quite know what you are getting yourself into, but you quickly come to realize that these beautiful human beings are friends. They are seniors that have so much history and that’s how my friendship started with my first call.”

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

He said his first call was roughly five years ago with a man who had moved to Saskatchewan from Great Britain and was alone for the holidays.

Story continues below advertisement

The client has since moved back to Great Britain, but Buchholz said they are still in touch.

Trending Now

“Last year, I flew to Great Britain to visit this friend that I made, and it was wonderful.”

Buchholz noted most of Red Cross’s friendly calls are with seniors.

“Friendship and personal is how I would best describe the result of participating in the program.”

You can be matched with a Red Cross professional by calling 1-833-979-9779 toll-free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays or signing up online.

Buchholz said Red Cross is always looking for volunteers.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices