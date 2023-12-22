Menu

Power still out for thousands as stormy weather persists in parts of Atlantic Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2023 10:17 am
Thousands still without power days after New Brunswick storm
Time is of the essence for NB Power to illuminate homes before Christmas. So far, officials from the power utility say they've restored electricity to more than 100,000 customers, but many in Fredericton and Charlotte County remain in the dark. Silas Brown has more.
About 14,000 customers remain without power in parts of western and southwestern New Brunswick as crews race to restore electricity before Christmas.

High winds that blasted through the province on Monday knocked out power to more than 100,000 homes and businesses as trees fell on transmission lines.

As of 11 a.m. today the majority of the outages were concentrated in Carleton, Charlotte southwest and the central York Sunbury areas.

Meanwhile, in Nova Scotia slightly less than 10 thousand customers are without power as winter weather continues to batter parts of the province’s east and Cape Breton.

Environment Canada has issued wind and snow warnings extending into late tonight for those areas.

Most of Newfoundland and Labrador is forecast to receive about 20 centimetres of snow buffeted by gusts that could reach as high as 100 kilometres per hour along coastal areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

