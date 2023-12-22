What’s open and closed in Guelph over the Christmas holidays

Christmas holidays begin this weekend for most people and in Guelph only some businesses and offices will remain open.
On Christmas Eve, a pair of community and recreation centres will have their doors open until 4 p.m.
The Sleeman Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
City hall and the provincial courthouse will be closed on Sunday and Monday, as well as all public library branches.
LCBO stores will keep their doors open until 6 p.m. on Sunday and will be closed the following day.
Also, Guelph Transit will operate on holiday hours.
Beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Route 99 will be operating. There’ll be on-demand service the following day as well, going from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
