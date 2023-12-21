Mastermind Toys closes 4 stores in Alberta right before Christmas

This will be the last Christmas to get presents from the Lethbridge Mastermind Toys and three other franchises of the stores in Alberta.

According to Mastermind Toys, all sales from stores that are closing are final and no returns will be accepted anywhere else.

The closure isn’t just bad for the kids, it’s also tough on shoppers like parents and grandparents as well.

“They had a great selection of educational toys for children, I’m kind of sad that they’re closing,” one last minute shopper told Global News. She glanced back at the storefront, “there are no other stores in town like this one”.

The door of the soon-to-close store swung open and a mom with her arms full of four children walked out to her car to put the last-minute gifts away.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s too bad that, the store is closing, one less physical place you can go to,” said the mom. “I mean it’s great for people like me who are looking for a great deal around this time of year, but I feel bad for the staff losing their jobs.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Canadian brand is known for its engaging and educational merchandise such as books, kits of science and learning as well as Legos and other kits as well.

A stat on their web page claims the chain sells 150 million Lego bricks each year.

Of late the company has been struggling financially and just over a month ago filed for creditor protection, citing a worsening economic outlook and disruptions from the pandemic they deemed too significant to overcome.

The court approved the filing and began a liquidation sale of 18 of its locations nationwide, four of which are across Alberta including locations in Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Red Deer, and Windermere in Edmonton.

Only eight stores will continue to operate in Alberta; four in Calgary and four in Edmonton. Lethbridge-area residents wanting to still shop at Mastermind Toys will have to take a drive to a major hub.

The last chance to shop at the closing locations is Christmas Eve. After the business day ends, so will those stores but on a permanent basis.