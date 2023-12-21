Death southwest of Kamloops now a homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious death in B.C.’s Southern Interior is now a homicide investigation.

Police announced the update on Thursday, saying the Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating the death near Inks Lake, which is about 20 minutes southwest of Kamloops.

The RCMP also revealed the victim’s identity, Mark Hoffman of Kamloops, saying it hopefully aids the investigation.

On Monday, RCMP announced that a man in his 50s and a dog were found dead along a wilderness trail, and that his vehicle, a green Ford Explorer, was located nearby.

View image in full screen A photo of the Ford Explorer that Mark Hoffman was driving prior to his body being found on Dec. 16. B.C. RCMP

“We are urging the public to assist in this investigation. We’re particularly interested in speaking with anyone who had interactions with Mark Hoffman on December 15th or 16th, or anyone who was in the vicinity of the crime scene during that period,” said RCMP Insp. Brent Novakoski.

Police say Hoffman’s body was found on Dec. 16, west of Highway 5, off Inks Lake Road, and within the Logan Lake community forest.

In Monday’s release, police said the area is known for recreational activities, such as hiking and dirt-biking.

The public is encouraged to come forward with any information, “no matter how insignificant it may seem.”

You can contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.