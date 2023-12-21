Blue Bombers sign all-star defensive back Deatrick Nichols to extension

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American all-star defensive back Deatrick Nichols to a two-year extension, the CFL team announced Thursday.
Nichols was scheduled to become a free agent in February.
The five-foot-nine, 180-pound Miami native has played in 47 regular-season games for Winnipeg, recording 126 defensive tackles, one sack, four interceptions and one forced fumble.
He helped the Blue Bombers win the Grey Cup in 2021, and was a CFL all-star in 2021 and ’22.
Nichols had 37 defensive tackles over 18 games last season as Winnipeg made it to its fourth straight Grey Cup final, losing 28-24 to the Montreal Alouettes in Hamilton.
Comments