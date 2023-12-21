Hastings Prince Edward Public Health holiday hours

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) says it will continue to provide priority services throughout the holiday season.

The public health agency says the following services will be available through the holidays:

Public Health Nurses are available to answer your questions about infant feeding, parenting, growth and development, and more, when HPEPH offices are open. Call 613-966-5500 or 1-800-267-2803, ext. 223. You can also email the CARELine at CARELine@hpeph.ca.

Individuals reporting non-medical emergencies or outbreaks and health care providers reporting diseases of public health significance can receive after hours assistance by calling 613-966-5500 or 1-800-267-2803 and following the prompts.

For sexual health and harm reduction needs, call 613-966-5500, ext. 243.

For alternate locations to access naloxone and/or safer drug use supplies, visit hpepublichealth.ca/safer-drug-use/

Find answers to common public health questions and concerns are available at hpePublicHealth.ca.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

HPEPH holiday office closures

Belleville and Picton offices

Closed at noon on Friday, Dec. 22 until 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27

Closed at noon on Friday, Dec. 29 until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2

Bancroft office

Closed at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21 until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 2

Trenton office

Closed at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20 until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2

The HPEPH is asking everyone to do their part to stop the spread of germs over the holiday season.

Story continues below advertisement

That includes getting vaccinated against flu, COVID-19, and RSV and avoiding holiday parties if you or family members are not feeling well. They also say to consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces and when recovering from illness.

“Protect our health care services,” the public health agency said in a release Thursday.

“Doing what you can to limit the spread of illness will help ensure our health care workers are available for those who need them most.”