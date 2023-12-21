Vancouver police issue warning about woman who poses ‘significant public safety risk’

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have issued a warning about a woman who will be living in the city.

Kayla Kelly, 29, “poses a significant public safety risk,” police said. They are asking anyone who sees her breaching her conditions to call police immediately.

She is awaiting trial for four charges: two counts of assault, one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

She was also arrested recently for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon related to a serious random stranger assault, police added.

“Kelly’s behavior has been escalating and she’s the suspect in multiple recent violent incidents,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a release.

“Despite the efforts of the VPD and our partner agencies, she remains in the community and her unpredictable behavior puts the public at risk.”

Kelly is described as five feet five inches tall and 148 pounds. She has a slim build, long blond hair and blue eyes, police said.

While living in the community, Kelly must comply with the following court-imposed conditions:

Not to be found in the 100 block of East Pender, including the lanes.

Must not possess any weapons, including knives or sharp blades outside of consuming food.

Not to possess syringes or needles outside her place of residence or a designated safe injection site unless it is capped and in their original sealed manufactured packaging.

Anyone who witnesses Kelly in violation of any of these conditions is asked to call 911 immediately.