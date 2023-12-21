SHA announces new supports to address Regina’s hallway health care

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) released a series of actions they plan to implement in 90 days for Regina’s hospitals, including the hiring of additional acute care discharge planners, and adding four high acuity beds at the Regina General Hospital.

The Regina Capacity Pressure Action Plan (RCPAP) was released Thursday after Regina’s hospitals received an order from Regina’s Fire Inspector that they had to immediately address the “ongoing issue” of using corridors as staging areas or for temporary placement of patients.

Other steps the SHA said they will make within 90 days include: expanding the number of beds within the community-based long-term care program; adding 20 transitional beds; increasing community chronic disease supports including home health monitoring services; additional acute care staff to work with patients admitted with a fracture; additional palliative home care resources; and opening new Supportive Housing spaces to support individuals with chronic homelessness.

“We’re committed every day to be compliant with the fire code,” Derek Miller, SHA chief operating officer said. “We have a very active fire safety committee in our facilities in Regina that works with our operating leaders and clinicians to ensure we have a safe environment. We have some specific challenges that have been noted for the emergency department and we have actions that were outlined today as well as more detailed operational level work that’s happening in order to be compliant every day.”

No timeline has been made on when the SHA expects to be in full compliance with the fire code.

Emails leaked by the Sask NDP on Wednesday show the SHA hasn’t ruled out using ambulances as temporary emergency beds.

“Our goal is to try to find some middle ground with the Fire Department, while we search for a better space and perhaps better solution overall,” wrote Glen Perchie, director of EMS for southern Saskatchewan in the leaked email. “Failing this, there could be a directive to keep patients in the ambulance until the ER can accept transfer of care.”

The SHA wouldn’t offer specifics in a webinar with the press on Thursday but did say they were looking at options which include working with EMS providers.

“We are looking at different ways to ensure we meet the fire code and ensure a safe environment,” Miller said. “That would include working with our EMS providers to look at different options.”

The plan also includes actions expected to be implemented in the next three to nine months which include: opening of the Regina Urgent Care Center designed to function as an alternative to emergency department for non-life threatening illnesses, injuries and mental health support in the summer of 2024; opening of new addictions beds in spring of 2024; procuring space for additional LTC beds in the Regina area; advancing the procurement for 240 specialized long-term care beds; and completion of an inpatient bed needs assessment for Regina facilities.