Canada

Manitoba government returns money to seniors victimized by ‘grandparent scam’

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 1:09 pm
In July of last year and over 10 days, two Ontario residents scammed 14 Manitobans, stealing a total of $145,400. View image in full screen
The Manitoba government is returning some of the money stolen from seniors in a ‘grandparent scam,’ Justice Minister Matt Wiebe announced on Thursday.

“We are pleased to be able to get money back to the victims of this scam,” Wiebe said.

“It is through the great work by the Criminal Property Forfeiture Branch and the Winnipeg Police Service that not only were the people responsible for this scam arrested, but money also returned.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police allege 2 Ontario women raked in $100K through ‘grandparent’ scams'
Winnipeg police allege 2 Ontario women raked in $100K through ‘grandparent’ scams

In July of last year and over 10 days, two Ontario residents scammed 14 Manitobans, stealing a total of $145,400.

The scam involves targeting seniors by reviewing obituaries and internet searches, and then calling the victim posing as a grandchild in legal trouble who has been arrested by police, needing cash to be released.

In this case, the victims provided the cash and were instructed to write a specific file number on the envelope containing the money.

The scammers then picked up the envelope from the victim’s home and police were able to get footage of the scammers in an illegally rented vehicle.

Police recovered eight envelopes, totalling $72,200, and the two scammers were arrested and charged.

“It is important to note that scams like these can happen to anyone,” Wiebe said.

“The people committing crimes like these can be quite convincing and will play on the emotions of the victim, which makes this even more upsetting. The police and courts will never send someone to your house to collect money.”

