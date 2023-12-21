The story behind 2 brothers’ Christmas displays and how they keep lifting spirts

Send this page to someone via email

Two brothers in the Halifax area are continuing a multi-decade tradition of spreading holiday cheer as spectators travel into their neighbourhood in awe of their captivating Christmas displays.

The Giacomantonio brothers live only two houses apart on Connaught Avenue in Halifax’s west end — but the glow from one display is enough to illuminate an entire neighbourhood as a brightly lit display of wreaths, snowmen and Santa’s reindeer and sleigh extends from one roof to the next.

In the front yard of Nick Giacomantonio’s home, A Charlie Brown Christmas plays on a projected screen while Christmas music fills the air as vehicles pull over and families step out to take in the sights.

“You can call me Charlie Brown,” laughed Giacomantonio, one of the two brothers, adding the longstanding decorative tradition dates back nearly 20 years.

“Since I was a child … on the first of December every year, would be the Charlie Brown Christmas special. That would signify Christmas for me.”

He said although he “adds, subtracts, multiplies, and divides” his display on an annual basis, his front yard maintains a Charlie Brown theme at Christmas time.

View image in full screen Nick Giacomantonio speaks outside of his Halifax home on Wednesday, December 20. Megan King

Growing up in Cape Breton, Giacomantonio said his family began to take decorating for Christmas more seriously when local councillors in Sydney set up a contest during the holidays.

“The best lights would win,” he said, recollecting memories of the former contest. “My mother would say (to his father) ‘Jimmy, someday Jimmy,” and that day never came.”

“And as we got older and had kids and our own careers, we couldn’t get home, so mom started coming here. And that was the stimulus to start decorating. So, we’ve been doing that every year since, and it’s been growing.”

When asked if the brothers have developed a slight rivalry due to the continued expansion of their holiday escapades, Giacomantonio said there’s no competitive edge between the two.

“It’s just festive, I don’t count bulbs. I’m just Charlie Brown, that’s all I am,” he laughed. “We’re extremely tight.”

View image in full screen A wide array of Christmas lights illuminate Nicholas Giacomantonio’s home. Megan King

Karl and Jamie Coutinho, who were in the neighbourhood on Wednesday night, said they take their children to see the display every year.

“We try to drive around every Christmas and look at all the lights. This is always a hotspot for sure, to get out and walk around. It’s awesome,” Jamie Coutinho said.

Giacomantonio said he hopes his family’s light display can continue to lift people’s spirits during the holiday season.

“It feels wonderful,” he said with a smile.

In addition to spreading Christmas cheer, the two also have incorporated a charity component to their attraction over the last few years — as they’ve added large signs with QR codes to encourage donations toward Family SOS, a local non-profit that offers support for families in need.

“Whatever monetary funds we get, I give to them and supplement it, and any food stuff is the same thing,” he said.

Johanne Thompson, an executive director at Family SOS, said those donations make a “huge impact.”

“It’s incredible. They’ve been incredible supporters for Family SOS over the years. We’re really happy this family event gets to fund our organization,” she said. “Everything we do is free of charge, so it really takes a village to make this happen.”

View image in full screen Johanne Thompson, the executive director of Family SOS. Megan King

Thomson said there’s “no barriers” for people looking to access resources and food bank services from the charity, adding the organization provides free meals to about 400 kids on a weekly basis at a nearby school and operates a community market which feeds about 100 people.

“We really try to make our programs accessible to whoever needs help,” she said.

Giacomantonio said he and his brother have created a special tradition for many during Christmas time in Halifax over the last two decades.

“They ask me ‘Is Charlie Brown up yet?'” he said, referring to the questions he receives leading up to the holidays each year.

In addition to him and his brother, Giacomantonio said many of his neighbours have “upped their game” since his family introduced the concept of elaborate Christmas displays on the street.

“Look around, it’s beautiful. The street looks great. Everyone’s doing it. I love it,” he smiled.

— with files from Megan King