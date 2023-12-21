Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Dec. 21

Send this page to someone via email

Cirque du Soleil Corteo preview, Elevate Athletic Camps, Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, and Jingle in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Dec. 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Fun and comedy highlight Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo

Fun, comedy, and spontaneity will be on display when Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo takes to the stage in Saskatoon.

The live circus show is the story of Mauro, a clown who imagines how his friends will celebrate his life when he dies.

Phillippe, Johan and Alex have a preview of Corteo at SaskTel Centre running Dec. 21-24.

Elevate Athletic Camps at Saskatoon Public Schools

Students at Saskatoon Public School are getting active through Elevate Athletic Camps.

The camps help address the skill gap for students participating in sports.

Chantal Wagner learns more about the camps in Family Matters.

Mayor Charlie Clark addresses Avenue C bikeway proposal

Bike lanes are back on the agenda at Saskatoon city hall and there is no shortage of interest.

In the agenda package on Dec. 20, there were letters submitted to council both for and against a proposed line that would run along Avenue C from the Riversdale area to 45th Street.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark speaks with Chris Carr on the proposal, whether it is the best route, concerns, and funding for the project.

Jingle nearly ready for adoption from the Saskatoon SPCA

Jingle, a seven-week-old mixed breed, is nearly ready to be adopted at the Saskatoon SPCA.

Sheila Gibbons from the shelter has more about Jingle for those interested in adopting the puppy.

Gibbons also has details on a 50/50 draw, the current adoption drive, gifts for pets, and the upcoming move for the shelter.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 21

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Dec. 21.