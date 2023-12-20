Menu

Woman, 72, chases nude man from her Vancouver home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2023 7:17 pm
Police say a 72-year-old woman used a shovel to chase a combative and naked man from her Vancouver home on Tuesday night.
Police say a 72-year-old woman used a shovel to chase a combative and naked man from her Vancouver home on Tuesday night. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Police say a 72-year-old woman used a shovel to chase a combative and naked man from her Vancouver home on Tuesday night.

Vancouver police say in a statement the man entered the home by smashing a window with a pointed metal rod.

Nanaimo woman finds naked man in trunk of car
They say the woman, who lives alone in the home, got out of bed, grabbed a shovel and chased the man from her house as he swung the rod at her.

Police say the woman then cornered the suspect in his vehicle until police arrived.

They say neighbours called 911 and officers responded to the scene.

Police say the man has been charged and remains in custody.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

