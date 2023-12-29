Saskatchewan’s Top 5 news stories for 2023

Send this page to someone via email

There were plenty of news stories to choose from in 2023, as Global News counts down the top five Saskatchewan stories of the year.

Starting from the bottom of the list, here they are:

5. Passengers offered 7.5-hour bus ride after WestJet cancelled flight due to maintenance

1:51 WestJet cancellations beginning to hit Saskatoon, Regina airports

A Regina musician was among many passengers who were given the alternative to take a bus ride back to Saskatchewan after WestJet cancelled its flight to Regina due to aircraft maintenance.

Story continues below advertisement

On Feb. 26, 2023, passenger Chris Henderson refused to take the bus. Instead, he waited for an opportunity, which he fortunately received.

However, that was not the case for a family of four who were on a family holiday in Cancun, Mexico. The Mathieson family had no choice but to take the long bus ride.

A WestJet spokesperson apologized to guests who were impacted by the flight cancellation due to unscheduled aircraft maintenance.

Air passengers rights advocate Gabor Lukacs stated in an email response that WestJet broke the passengers’ rights by failing to provide them with alternate flights instead of bus tickets.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

4. ‘It’s true what they say about dying’: Saskatoon man struggles after four flatlines

2:05 Saskatoon man struggles after four flatlines

This is a miraculous story of a man named Darren Mathieu who was brought back to life four times. Doctors were convinced he was not going to make it, but he pulled through.

Story continues below advertisement

He is still recovering and struggling to get his life back on track.

3. Shania Twain tour crew involved in bus rollover near Wolseley, Sask.

1:27 Shania Twain tour crew involved in bus rollover near Wolseley, Sask.

This story comes from early November, following winter-like road conditions which caused highways to be icy, when Shania Twain’s tour bus was involved in a rollover on Highway 1 east of Wolseley, Sask.

Local firefighters and first responders were called out to the crash where they had to break windows to free 13 people trapped in the bus. No injuries were life-threatening and the singer’s management company confirmed that Shania Twain was not on the tour bus.

2. Rod Stewart cancels Saskatoon show following opener performance

Many fans and concert attendees travelled from near and far in August to hear some “Maggie May”, “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” and other Rod Stewart hits. But following the opening performances, it was announced that Rod Stewart would not be playing due to a vocal cord injury that he suffered during his warm-ups prior to taking the stage.

Story continues below advertisement

The concert cancellation upset many fans.

1. Internationally trained doctor set to leave Canada for greener pastures

2:36 Internationally trained doctor set to leave Canada for greener pastures

The top story in 2023 that topped the most views on Global News sites for Saskatchewan markets belongs to a story we brought to you on an internationally-trained doctor who resided in Regina, who announced he was leaving Canada after seven years of being unable to secure his medical licence to practice. Ken Katas said he was not alone.

“They are many people like me, and many people that have also passed the qualifying exam, and yet they don’t have a placement,” Katas said, in an earlier report.

Katas found an alternative pathway which led him to move to the United States.