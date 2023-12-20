Menu

Canada

Alberta Parks issues cougar advisory for campground in Kananaskis

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 5:40 pm
Alberta Parks has issued an advisory for the Paddys Flat Campground in Kananaskis after it received a report of a cougar following a dog walker. View image in full screen
Alberta Parks has issued an advisory for the Paddys Flat Campground in Kananaskis after it received a report of a cougar following a dog walker. Mark Newman/Getty Images
Alberta Parks has issued an advisory for the Paddys Flat Campground in Kananaskis after it received a report of a cougar following a dog walker.

The affected areas include Paddys Flat, Paddys Flat Group Use Area, Paddys Flat Interpretive Trail and the Elbow Falls Provincial Recreation Area.

The advisory was issued Tuesday and will remain in effect until further notice.

Alberta Parks says while the advisory is for a specific area, cougars can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis region.

Those planning to spend time in the area are being reminded to be ‘cougar alert’ by being aware of their surroundings, making plenty of noise and travelling in groups. Pets should always be kept on a leash.

All cougar sightings should be reported immediately to Alberta Parks at 403-591-7755.

