Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man who killed Halifax gay rights activist discharged from psychiatric hospital

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2023 2:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Halifax park to be renamed in honour of activist Raymond Taavel 7 years after his death'
Halifax park to be renamed in honour of activist Raymond Taavel 7 years after his death
Tue, Jan 8: A Halifax park will soon be renamed in honour of Raymond Taavel, nearly seven years after the prominent gay rights activist's death. Whitney Middleton-Oickle has more – Jan 8, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A mentally ill Nova Scotia man convicted of fatally beating a well-known gay rights advocate in 2012 has been discharged from a psychiatric hospital.

The release of Andre Noel Denny was approved by province’s Criminal Code Review Board on Nov. 27.

Denny was first sent for treatment at the East Coast Forensic Hospital in the Halifax area in January 2012 after he was declared not criminally responsible for an earlier assault because of his mental illness.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

On the night of April 16, 2012, Denny failed to return to the hospital after receiving a one-hour unescorted pass — and he later attacked Raymond Taavel on Gottingen Street in downtown Halifax.

Trending Now

Denny pleaded guilty to manslaughter and on March 24, 2016, was sentenced to just under eight years in custody at the forensic hospital.

He completed that sentence but was sent back to the hospital because of the earlier offence.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2023.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices