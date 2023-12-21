Christmas Eve to Boxing Day 2023: What’s open and closed in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the final stretch of holiday closures for 2023, with Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day all resulting in different hours for businesses and organizations in the London, Ont., region.

Here’s a list of what is open and closed Dec. 24, 25 and 26, as well as what special activities are planned for the holidays:

Sunday, Dec. 24

Pharmacy/shopping

Shoppers Drug Mart will be open (though some may close as early as 5 p.m.) except for the location at 510 Hamilton Rd., which will be closed

All Rexall locations in London will be open, but closing at 5 p.m.

Westmount Shopping Centre is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., White Oaks Mall is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and CF Masonville Place is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Food and drink

Many restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open, however, individual hours may vary. Check with the establishment before heading out.

Most grocery stores will be open but closing early.

LCBO locations, Wine Rack locations and Beer Store locations will be open though some may close early.

The Labatt Brewery Beer Store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Government/public services

Government offices, including city hall, are closed as usual on Sundays. Additionally, a number of municipal programs and services are closed from 12 p.m. Dec. 22 to 8:30 a.m. Jan. 2.

All libraries are closed Dec. 23-Dec. 26.

The London Transit Commission will operate on its regular Sunday schedule; its Downtown Ticket Office will be closed Dec. 24 to 26 while the 450 Highbury Ave. location will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on those dates.

Recreation/entertainment

Movie theatres, including Cineplex, Imagine Cinemas and Hyland Cinema, will be open across the city. Call or check online to confirm specific hours.

Boler Mountain is open.

The Factory will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

London Children’s Museum closes early at 2 p.m.

Storybook Gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

More events can be found on Tourism London’s website.

Monday, Dec. 25

Pharmacy/shopping

Shoppers Drug Mart will be closed, except for 510 Hamilton Rd. which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All Rexall locations will be closed except for 1593 Adelaide St. North, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Westmount Shopping Centre, White Oaks Mall, and CF Masonville Place are closed.

Food and drink

Some restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open on Christmas Day, however, individual hours may vary. Check with the establishment before heading out.

Most grocery stores will be closed.

LCBO locations, Wine Rack locations, and Beer Store locations will be closed.

The Labatt Brewery Beer Store will be closed.

Government/public services

Government offices, including city hall, will be closed. Additionally, a number of municipal programs and services are closed from 12 p.m. Dec. 22 to 8:30 a.m. Jan. 2.

Banks will also be closed.

Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail on Monday.

Garbage and recycling collection will not take place on Monday.

All libraries are closed Dec. 23-Dec. 26.

The London Transit Commission will operate on a special holiday schedule; its Downtown Ticket Office will be closed Dec. 24 to 26 while the 450 Highbury Ave. location will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on those dates.

Recreation/entertainment

Movie theatres, including Cineplex and Imagine Cinemas, will be open across the city. Call or check online to confirm specific hours. Hyland Cinema is closed on Christmas Day.

Boler Mountain is closed.

The Factory is closed for a private event.

London Children’s Museum will be closed.

Storybook Gardens will be closed.

More events can be found on Tourism London’s website.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Pharmacy/shopping

Shoppers Drug Mart will be open but some locations will have reduced hours.

Rexall locations will be open with reduced hours.

Westmount Shopping Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., White Oaks Mall is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and CF Masonville Place is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Food and drink

Most restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open as usual but check with the establishment before heading out.

Most grocery stores will be open but with reduced hours.

Select LCBO locations will be open.

Wine Rack locations will be open.

Beer Store locations at 1600 Dundas St. E., 155 Clarke Rd., 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S., 1080 Wellington Rd. S. and 1005 Wellington Rd. S. will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the Wharncliffe location is drive-thru only.

The Labatt Brewery Beer Store will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Government/public services

Government offices, including city hall, will be closed. Additionally, a number of municipal programs and services are closed from 12 p.m. Dec. 22 to 8:30 a.m. Jan. 2.

Banks will also be closed.

Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail.

Garbage and recycling collection will resume.

All libraries are closed Dec. 23-26.

The London Transit Commission will operate on a special holiday schedule; its Downtown Ticket Office will be closed Dec. 24 to 26 while the 450 Highbury Ave. location will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on those dates.

