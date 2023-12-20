Calgary police undercover operation results in charges against 27 people

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of people face multiple charges following an undercover drug trafficking operation by the Calgary Police Service (CPS) at CTrain stations across the city in early December.

In total, CPS said 27 people face 212 criminal charges. Police said multiple weapons were also seized, including an axe, 15 knives, five cans of bear spray, three batons and two Airsoft pistols.

The operation included members of the drug undercover street team (DUST), the District 4 community engagement and response team (CERT) and transit public safety officers, who were deployed across several CTrain stations considered to have “the highest levels of crime and disorder.”

The enforcement took place between Nov. 28 and Dec. 8, at Marlborough, City Hall, Chinook, Rundle, Eighth Street, Sunalta, Whitehorn, Westbrook and Heritage stations.

CPS said the goal of the operation was to “detect and disrupt drug trafficking in these locations by arresting drug traffickers and imposing conditions of release that may deter the continuation of drug-related crimes in these areas.”

Story continues below advertisement

In total, there were 40 undercover drug purchases involving 27 alleged drug traffickers.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police also said the second phase of the enforcement involved community outreach teams connecting with vulnerable people who frequent the CTrain stations. Members of the District 4 community resource team and transit public safety officers partnered with the Alberta Health Services police and crisis team to help those with addictions and those at risk resources on shelters, treatment and employment.

“The community outreach team can do this because they are well-known and trusted in the community. Their constant presence on the transit system has enabled them to establish relationships and develop an insight into the challenges faced by those who would benefit from their assistance,” said Marcia Gonder, deputy chief of transit public safety.

CPS said the investigation is still ongoing.

Dozens of people face multiple charges following an undercover drug trafficking operation by the Calgary Police Service (CPS) at CTrain stations across the city in early December. Calgary Police

Calgary police seized numerous knives during a recent underground operation at CTrain stations. Calgary Police