Debate builds around Saskatoon bike lanes at final city council meeting

Bike lanes continue to be a highly contested topic in Saskatoon as a wave of people have submitted letters or requested to speak at Saskatoon’s final city council meeting of the year.

A report was brought forward on Dec. 5 to the transportation committee envisioning several options for bike paths along Avenue C North from Spadina Crescent to 45th Street West, with a price tag of $8.8 million.

Many concerns were highlighted in the meeting from residents due to industrial and high-volume traffic, but the matter was pushed forward to city council to allow stakeholders to discuss.

Many residents showed their support for the bike lane and possibly lowering the speed limit along these designated bikeways to 30 km/h. Many also voiced concerns and were not in support of the project or the reduction to speed limits.

Jason Hanson, a Saskatoon resident, submitted a letter of support, saying the reduction of speed will make bikeways safer and make active transportation more welcoming.

Mike Winter from Walking Saskatoon submitted a letter of support as well, but stressed that there were still some dangers associated with the road. He said proper placement of safe street crossings is needed.

Anne Marie Schulte said she is a regular cyclist in Saskatoon and submitted a letter saying this bike lane would be an important connection between the north and south ends of the city.

Bertrand Bartake, a local architect, weighed in on the conversation in support of the bike lane as well, saying this “is not a war on cars issue. This is an issue of equity and reality.”

Bartake submitted a letter saying that Avenue C North is the only street west of Idylwyld Drive that connects neighbourhoods in the south across Circle Drive to the north.

“Could the design be improved across the entire route? Definitely. But perfection is the enemy of progress and Avenue C North is the only reasonable location for a multimodal corridor connecting Riversdale to industry in the north.”

Saskatoon medical health officer Dr. Jasmine Hasselback endorsed the project as well, saying the project will have benefits to residents’ well-being.

“The proposed project enables Saskatoon residents, particularly those without access to a vehicle, whether due to age, lack of a driver’s licence, personal choice or necessity, to utilize walking and cycling as a means to access opportunities such as employment, education, businesses and food,” Hasselback said.

Not all letters submitted were supportive, however, with Ross Elliott, a cyclist in the city, saying this project has the potential to make things worse for many people just to benefit a few.

“I am afraid some of the plans will make drivers angry and actually make it more hazardous for bicyclists with drivers’ aggressive actions,” Elliott said.

Virginia Morley with Energy Doctor Home Renovations sent a letter saying the project was not practical.

“We are NOT Vancouver, this is not practical at all. Perhaps some of the $8 million could go to serving the taxpayers better by having better snow removal in the residential areas so people can park properly, helping the homeless, and making the streets safer,” Morley said.

Morley also took issue with how the project would eliminate some parking for local businesses, adding that they’ve seen very few people in the area on bikes.

Catherine Steier owns a business along Avenue C North and also said brought up safety concerns regarding a bike lane on the street.

“Bikes lanes on Avenue C North are dangerous and unneeded. The amount of traffic and big trucks that drive down it will make it even more dangerous than it is when you add these unneeded bike lanes,” Steier said.

