$3M in cocaine seized at Coutts border crossing, Calgary man charged

A Calgary man has been charged with trying to smuggle drugs into the country after border officers discovered and seized $3 million worth of cocaine.

On Nov. 19, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers discovered 52 kilograms of cocaine following a secondary examination of a commercial truck trailer at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing. The drugs, worth approximately $3 million, were seized from the trailer and the case was referred to the Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET) for further investigation.

“As a result of the strong working relationship between agencies in this joint force operation, we successfully disrupted the importation and trafficking of harmful drugs into Canada,” RCMP Supt. Sean Boser said in a statement.

Kamalpreet Singh, 28, of Calgary, was charged with importing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and smuggling.

Singh is due to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Jan. 2, 2024.

IBET is a joint force operation between the RCMP, CBSA and Calgary Police Service.

The CBSA regional director for the prairies said this case was another example of cooperation between RCMP and the border agency.

“The safety and security of Canadians is our government’s top priority. By stopping illegal drugs at the border, we’re reducing the risk of harm to Canadians and keeping our communities safe,” CBSA regional director general Janalee Bell-Boychuk said.

A CPS statement said a top priority of collaboration between law enforcement agencies is public safety.

“Working together, we have prevented another large quantity of illicit drugs from reaching our city and communities across Alberta, which in turn has prevented criminal activity associated with the drug trade. This continued success proves how important our partnership is to maintaining safety for all Albertans,” CPS Supt. Cory Dayley said.