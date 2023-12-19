Edmonton Oilers losing streak hits three

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers lost their third in a row, falling 3-1 to the New York Islanders Tuesday night.

The Oilers jumped ahead 1:23 into the game with Leon Draisaitl coming down the left side and firing his thirteenth of the season past Ilya Sorokin. Stuart Skinner preserved the lead late in the period by denying Matthew Barzal on a breakaway.

The Islanders took control with three special teams goals in the second. Anders Lee and Bo Horvat scored on the power play. Simon Holmstrom converted a two-on-one for his fifth shorthanded goal of the season. The Oilers then had a two-man advantage for 57 seconds but couldn’t cash in.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“I thought 5-on-5 we out chanced them, spent a lot of time in the offensive zone. This is one of the nights where we got beat on special teams which doesn’t usually happen”, head coach Kris Knoblauch said.

Story continues below advertisement

In the third, the Oilers outshot the Islanders 15-2 but couldn’t beat Ilya Sorokin.

Connor McDavid saw his point streak end at twelve games. Sorokin finished with 30 stops while Skinner made 17.

“We can control what we can control and that’s the next game. We certainly could have the last two out of three. The next two games are going to be difficult for us”, Knoblauch said.

The Oilers, 13-15-1, will visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4 p.m., game at 5:30 p.m.).