Happy Paw-lidays! Global News readers share their adorable pet photos

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, when Global News readers share photos of their pets getting into the holiday spirit.

We asked you to share photos of your fuzzy, furry and four-legged friends dressed up in their most festive holiday gear, and like the Big Guy on Christmas Eve, you delivered.

We received hundreds of submissions and all of them were so adorable. While wanted to include every single photo, we also feared the sheer size of this article might have shut down our website. So, instead, we’ve selected photos that represent pets from coast to coast!

Here are some photos of the furry friends that light up your lives and make the holiday season even that much brighter.

Grab a warm drink and a treat and settle in. We guarantee it’ll be the best scroll of your day.

Story continues below advertisement

Beckett, 2

View image in full screen — James A., Toronto.

Mr. Darcy (R.I.P.)

Penny and Jackie, 2

Tucker, 8

Shiva, 1

—Dave Vee, Kingston, Ont.

Oreo, 1

View image in full screen —Ray and Gay Plamondon, Ladysmith , B.C.

Pesto, 2

Lune and Charlie

5:35 2023 White Christmas Report

Shadow, 2

Cali

View image in full screen —Cheryl Thompson, West Kelowna, B.C.

Amigo

Glemon, 7

Charley

Willow, 2

Lily, 7

Alan, 16, and Pearl, 11

—Jennifer Mansell, Vancouver, B.C.

Racer, 8

—Dawn Dobni, Saskatoon, Sask.

Teddy, 1

View image in full screen —Sandy Raadschelders, South Surrey, B.C.

Ruby, 1, Ace, 2, and Shadow, 4

Winston, 9

Norman

Missy

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Prin

Lamb Chop, Cinnamon and Chickpea, all 2

Leo

Little Dorrit

—Ken Rehill.

Prairie, 10 weeks

Paula

Sophie, 10

—Kathy Murphy, London, Ont.

Neeka, 5 and Heti, 8

View image in full screen —Alanna Wong, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

6:52 Susie Qs: Made-in-Canada Christmas

Skylar, 6

Watson

Quincy

Storm, 8 and Skyler, 2

Theodore, 10

Ferdinand

Dolly Purrton, 1

Jack, 5 and Lucy, 2

View image in full screen —Kim Lee, Pigeon Lake, Alta.

NAME, AGE

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

—Parent, Place

Story continues below advertisement

Gilby

Willy and Billy

View image in full screen —Heather and Dave, Calgary, Alta.

Dash, 6, and Georgie, 4 mos.

-Barb Leggett.

James, 8

—Jen Mansell, East Vancouver, B.C.

Webster, 7