Happy Paw-lidays! Global News readers share their adorable pet photos

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, when Global News readers share photos of their pets getting into the holiday spirit.
We asked you to share photos of your fuzzy, furry and four-legged friends dressed up in their most festive holiday gear, and like the Big Guy on Christmas Eve, you delivered.
We received hundreds of submissions and all of them were so adorable. While wanted to include every single photo, we also feared the sheer size of this article might have shut down our website. So, instead, we’ve selected photos that represent pets from coast to coast!
Here are some photos of the furry friends that light up your lives and make the holiday season even that much brighter.
Grab a warm drink and a treat and settle in. We guarantee it’ll be the best scroll of your day.
Beckett, 2
Mr. Darcy (R.I.P.)
Penny and Jackie, 2
Tucker, 8
Shiva, 1
Oreo, 1
Pesto, 2
Lune and Charlie
Shadow, 2
Cali
Amigo
Glemon, 7
Charley
Willow, 2
Lily, 7
Alan, 16, and Pearl, 11
Racer, 8
Teddy, 1
Ruby, 1, Ace, 2, and Shadow, 4
Winston, 9
Norman
Missy
Ms. Prin
Lamb Chop, Cinnamon and Chickpea, all 2
Leo
Little Dorrit
Prairie, 10 weeks
Paula
Sophie, 10
Neeka, 5 and Heti, 8
Skylar, 6
Watson
Quincy
Storm, 8 and Skyler, 2
Theodore, 10
Ferdinand
Dolly Purrton, 1
Jack, 5 and Lucy, 2
Gilby
Willy and Billy
Dash, 6, and Georgie, 4 mos.
James, 8
Webster, 7
