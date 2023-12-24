Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Happy Paw-lidays! Global News readers share their adorable pet photos

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted December 24, 2023 9:05 am
Santa's little yelpers sure know how to get into the holiday spirit! View image in full screen
Santa's little yelpers sure know how to get into the holiday spirit!. Global News Readers
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, when Global News readers share photos of their pets getting into the holiday spirit.

We asked you to share photos of your fuzzy, furry and four-legged friends dressed up in their most festive holiday gear, and like the Big Guy on Christmas Eve, you delivered.

We received hundreds of submissions and all of them were so adorable. While wanted to include every single photo, we also feared the sheer size of this article might have shut down our website. So, instead, we’ve selected photos that represent pets from coast to coast!

Here are some photos of the furry friends that light up your lives and make the holiday season even that much brighter.

Grab a warm drink and a treat and settle in. We guarantee it’ll be the best scroll of your day.

Story continues below advertisement

Beckett, 2

— James A., Toronto View image in full screen
— James A., Toronto.

Mr. Darcy (R.I.P.)

—Amanda C., Ottawa View image in full screen
—Amanda C., Ottawa.

Penny and Jackie, 2

—Nicolette Guillou, Calgary, Alta. View image in full screen
—Nicolette Guillou, Calgary, Alta.

Tucker, 8

—Brandy-Lee Smith, Brockville, Ont. View image in full screen
—Brandy-Lee Smith, Brockville, Ont.

Shiva, 1

—Dave Vee, Kingston, Ont.
—Dave Vee, Kingston, Ont.

Oreo, 1

—Ray and Gay Plamondon, Ladysmith , B.C. View image in full screen
—Ray and Gay Plamondon, Ladysmith , B.C.

Pesto, 2

—Tracy Campbell View image in full screen
—Tracy Campbell.

Lune and Charlie

—Sharleen Smith View image in full screen
—Sharleen Smith.
Click to play video: '2023 White Christmas Report'
2023 White Christmas Report

Shadow, 2

—Tim Attwood, Langley, B.C. View image in full screen
—Tim Attwood, Langley, B.C.

Cali

—Cheryl Thompson, West Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
—Cheryl Thompson, West Kelowna, B.C.

Amigo

—Lynn Breakey, Osoyoos, B.C. View image in full screen
—Lynn Breakey, Osoyoos, B.C.

Glemon, 7

—Christina Antich, Vancouver View image in full screen
—Christina Antich, Vancouver.

Charley

—Julia View image in full screen
—Julia.

Willow, 2

—Kim Nelson, London, Ont. View image in full screen
—Kim Nelson, London, Ont.

Lily, 7

—Loreli Madiuk, Edmonton, Alta. View image in full screen
—Loreli Madiuk, Edmonton, Alta.

Alan, 16, and Pearl, 11

—Jennifer Mansell, Vancouver, B.C.
—Jennifer Mansell, Vancouver, B.C.

Racer, 8

—Dawn Dobni, Saskatoon, Sask.
—Dawn Dobni, Saskatoon, Sask.

Teddy, 1

—Sandy Raadschelders, South Surrey, B.C. View image in full screen
—Sandy Raadschelders, South Surrey, B.C.

Ruby, 1, Ace, 2, and Shadow, 4

—Brenda Walsh View image in full screen
—Brenda Walsh.

Winston, 9

—Angela McMahon, Calgary, Alta. View image in full screen
—Angela McMahon, Calgary, Alta.

Norman

—Joe Federici, Mission, B.C. View image in full screen
—Joe Federici, Mission, B.C.

Missy

—Ashley Dahlen, Calgary, Alta. View image in full screen
—Ashley Dahlen, Calgary, Alta.
Click to play video: 'Custom-built Christmas truck brings gifts to struggling families around Calgary'
Custom-built Christmas truck brings gifts to struggling families around Calgary
Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Prin

—Erin Vandaele, Komoka, Ont. View image in full screen
—Erin Vandaele, Komoka, Ont.

Lamb Chop, Cinnamon and Chickpea, all 2

—Thalia Rose, Vancouver, B.C. View image in full screen
—Thalia Rose, Vancouver, B.C.

Leo

—Angie Lange View image in full screen
—Angie Lange.

Little Dorrit

—Ken Rehill
—Ken Rehill.
Trending Now

Prairie, 10 weeks

—Meghan Reichert, Leduc, Alta. View image in full screen
—Meghan Reichert, Leduc, Alta.

Paula

—Karla Gonsen, Darwell, Alta. View image in full screen
—Karla Gonsen, Darwell, Alta.

Sophie, 10

—Kathy Murphy, London, Ont.
—Kathy Murphy, London, Ont.

Neeka, 5 and Heti, 8

—Alanna Wong, Port Coquitlam, B.C. View image in full screen
—Alanna Wong, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
Click to play video: 'Susie Qs: Made-in-Canada Christmas'
Susie Qs: Made-in-Canada Christmas

Skylar, 6

—Deborah Grinke, Sechelt, B.C. View image in full screen
—Deborah Grinke, Sechelt, B.C.

Watson

—Jane Stewart, Victoria, B.C. View image in full screen
—Jane Stewart, Victoria, B.C.

Quincy

—Sherie Dracup View image in full screen
—Sherie Dracup.

Storm, 8 and Skyler, 2

—Allie, London, Ont. View image in full screen
—Allie, London, Ont.

Theodore, 10

—Eric Gordon, Merrickville-Wolford, Ont. View image in full screen
—Eric Gordon, Merrickville-Wolford, Ont.

Ferdinand

—Judy Russ View image in full screen
—Judy Russ.

Dolly Purrton, 1

—Isabelle Morgan, Carstairs, Alta. View image in full screen
—Isabelle Morgan, Carstairs, Alta.

Jack, 5 and Lucy, 2

—Kim Lee, Pigeon Lake, Alta. View image in full screen
—Kim Lee, Pigeon Lake, Alta.

NAME, AGE

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

—Parent, Place

Story continues below advertisement

Gilby

—Amy-Jo Senko View image in full screen
—Amy-Jo Senko.

Willy and Billy

—Heather and Dave, Calgary, Alta. View image in full screen
—Heather and Dave, Calgary, Alta.

Dash, 6, and Georgie, 4 mos.

-Barb Leggett
-Barb Leggett.

James, 8

—Jen Mansell, East Vancouver, B.C.
—Jen Mansell, East Vancouver, B.C.

Webster, 7

—Jenn Matthews, Kirkland, Que. View image in full screen
—Jenn Matthews, Kirkland, Que.
More on Lifestyle
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices