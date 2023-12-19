Suspect arrested near Fork River, Man. after drugs and cash found in vehicle

See more sharing options

A man has been jailed after RCMP found drugs in a vehicle.

Early Saturday morning, a Mountie said they pulled a vehicle over on Highway 20 near Fork River, Man.

Police said the officer saw some drug gear inside the vehicle, and the driver was arrested.

A search of the driver and the vehicle, turned up over $5,000 in cash, 20 grams of cocaine, prescription medication, a firearm magazine, ammunition, several cellphones and other drug paraphernalia, RCMP said.

A 55-year-old man faces multiple drug-related charges and one for failure to comply.