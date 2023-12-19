Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested near Fork River, Man. after drugs and cash found in vehicle

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 3:57 pm
A search turned up over $5,000 in cash, 20 grams of cocaine, prescription medication, a firearm magazine, ammunition, several cellphones and drug gear. View image in full screen
A search turned up over $5,000 in cash, 20 grams of cocaine, prescription medication, a firearm magazine, ammunition, several cellphones and drug gear. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A man has been jailed after RCMP found drugs in a vehicle.

Early Saturday morning, a Mountie said they pulled a vehicle over on Highway 20 near Fork River, Man.

Police said the officer saw some drug gear inside the vehicle, and the driver was arrested.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A search of the driver and the vehicle, turned up over $5,000 in cash, 20 grams of cocaine, prescription medication, a firearm magazine, ammunition, several cellphones and other drug paraphernalia, RCMP said.

A 55-year-old man faces multiple drug-related charges and one for failure to comply.

Manitoba RCMP seize millions in drugs, cash in cryptocurrency money-laundering arrests
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

