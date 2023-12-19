Police seek witnesses, video after 2 pedestrians struck in East Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking witnesses and video in a collision in East Vancouver Monday that hurt two pedestrians, one of them seriously.

The collision happened around 5 p.m. as a 44-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were crossing Argyle Drive near Braeburn Street.

In a media release, police said they were struck by the driver of a grey Tesla.

The location of a collision in Vancouver that left two pedestrians injured on Dec. 18. Vancouver police

“This collision occurred during a busy time of day where there would be a lot of pedestrian and vehicle traffic,” Const. Tania Visintin said in the release.

“We are asking witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch with investigators as quickly as possible.”

Police said both drivers were taken to hospital for treatment, and that the woman remains there with serious injuries.

The driver remained at the scene, and police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.