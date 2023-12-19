Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek witnesses, video after 2 pedestrians struck in East Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 4:08 pm
Vancouver police are looking for witnesses and video to a collision that hurt two pedestrians in East Vancouver on Monday. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are looking for witnesses and video to a collision that hurt two pedestrians in East Vancouver on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking witnesses and video in a collision in East Vancouver Monday that hurt two pedestrians, one of them seriously.

The collision happened around 5 p.m. as a 44-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were crossing Argyle Drive near Braeburn Street.

In a media release, police said they were struck by the driver of a grey Tesla.

The location of a collision in Vancouver that left two pedestrians injured on Dec. 18.
The location of a collision in Vancouver that left two pedestrians injured on Dec. 18. Vancouver police

“This collision occurred during a busy time of day where there would be a lot of pedestrian and vehicle traffic,” Const. Tania Visintin said in the release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We are asking witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch with investigators as quickly as possible.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said both drivers were taken to hospital for treatment, and that the woman remains there with serious injuries.

The driver remained at the scene, and police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices