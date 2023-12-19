Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead, 6 others taken to hospital after carbon monoxide incident at home in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 2:37 pm
A Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services ambulance in Kitchener. View image in full screen
A Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services ambulance in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One man is dead and several other people are in hospital after a carbon monoxide poisoning incident at a home in Kitchener on Tuesday morning, according to Waterloo regional police.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency services were dispatched to a home on Activa Avenue near Yarrow Crescent after the incident was reported at around 7:30 a.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say a vehicle was accidentally left running in the garage, which led to the carbon monoxide poisoning.

Trending Now

Seven people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, including a 25-year-old man, who was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police spokesperson said investigators do not consider the incident to be suspicious.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices