1 dead, 6 others taken to hospital after carbon monoxide incident at home in Kitchener

One man is dead and several other people are in hospital after a carbon monoxide poisoning incident at a home in Kitchener on Tuesday morning, according to Waterloo regional police.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency services were dispatched to a home on Activa Avenue near Yarrow Crescent after the incident was reported at around 7:30 a.m.

Police say a vehicle was accidentally left running in the garage, which led to the carbon monoxide poisoning.

Seven people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, including a 25-year-old man, who was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police spokesperson said investigators do not consider the incident to be suspicious.