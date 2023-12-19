Alberta ethics commissioner finds no fault in Hinshaw contract termination

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s ethics commissioner says no rules were broken when the former chief medical officer of health was hired and then fired from an Indigenous-focused position with Alberta Health Services.

In a letter to Health Minister Adriana LaGrange dated Dec. 18, which was provided to Global News by Premier Danielle Smith’s office on Tuesday, ethics commissioner Marguerite Trussler said in the course of her investigation that’s now been closed, she found no evidence that former AHS official administrator Dr. John Cowell directed the termination of Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s employment.

“The evidence showed that Dr. Hinshaw’s employment was terminated through proper process,” Trussler wrote.

The ethics commissioner noted that Cowell’s dismissal after a new seven-person AHS board was named on Nov. 8, removed him from the auspices of the Conflict of Interest Act, which was another reason to cease the investigation.

2:16 Ruling finds Alberta politicians making final pandemic decisions instead of CMOH violated Health Act

Trussler also said she received complaints alleging Smith was involved in rescinding Hinshaw’s contract with the Indigenous Wellness Core.

“However, given the evidence in the investigation of Dr. Cowell, I did not pursue an investigation of the premier,” Trussler wrote.

In a letter resigning from his post as an interim vice-president at AHS, Dr. Braden Manns said shortly after the internal memo confirming Hinshaw’s hiring on June 1 was sent out, he was informed by then-CEO Mauro Chies that Cowell wanted to put a hold on the contract.

Later that day, Cowell told Manns that hiring Hinshaw was a “major problem” and Cowell took a call from the premier, Manns’ alleged in his letter.

Manns said a meeting after the call had Cowell reveal “the premier is firm that there can be no hiring of Dr. Hinshaw.”

1:58 Top Indigenous doctor resigns after AHS backtracks on decision to re-hire Hinshaw

“In response, I expressed my concern that the premier was reaching down four levels into AHS and instructing us to rescind an approved contract after a comprehensive search and selection committee process,” Manns said, adding it was a process he had been overseeing and one that took months to complete.

The following day, Manns said he was advised that, despite reassurances Cowell could change Smith’s mind about the contract reversal, the direction was “clear” and Manns was instructed to rescind Hinshaw’s contract.

On Monday, Smith again denied allegations she called for the contract to be pulled.

“I talked with Dr. Cowell all the time about staffing decisions, and he always made it clear that the decisions by AHS were made by AHS, so for him, in conjunction with the CEO,” she said.

In late June, more than Alberta 100 doctors called for an investigation into the “integrity and ethics of Dr. Hinshaw’s dismissal” and for “the official administrator to publicly apologize to Dr. Hinshaw and Dr. Tailfeathers.”