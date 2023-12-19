Tens of thousands lose power as windstorm lashes East Coast

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses were without power in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia on Tuesday after strong winds hit parts of Canada’s East Coast.

It is the second time in a week that damaging gusts have pulled down power lines across the Maritimes.

Environment Canada had issued overnight wind warnings for Nova Scotia and parts of New Brunswick, with the winds expected to diminish during the day.

As of 2 p.m. local time, there were 87,000 customers in New Brunswick without power, and 31,000 without power in Nova Scotia. Electricity had been restored to most customers in Prince Edward Island, and there were about 210 customers still without power in western Newfoundland.

Hours earlier, at the height of the blackouts, 173,000 customers across the Atlantic region were without power.

Story continues below advertisement

Wind speeds reached over 100 kilometres per hour in some locations, such as Eskasoni First Nation in Cape Breton and Greenwood, N.S., but the strongest winds in most parts of the province were more in the range of 80 to 90 km/h.

“The gusts in most areas of the province were up to high 80s and into the 90s,” at the peak, said Ian Hubbard, an Environment Canada forecaster.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The strongest wind speed recorded in New Brunswick was 100 km/h at the Fredericton airport, while gusts in Saint John and St. Stephen were up to 93 km/h, he added.

However, in Halifax the winds were lighter, with gusts staying at less than 70 km/h in more sheltered areas, according to Environment Canada data.

Volunteers at three Halifax-area homeless encampments, where a number of ice-fishing tents replaced flimsier summer tents, reported the structures had weathered the storm without damage. Nikki Greer, president of a non-profit society that assists homeless residents of a ball field in Lower Sackville, said there were deep puddles on the grounds from the rain but “no significant damage, and all residents are OK.”

The storm was the result of a low-pressure system meeting a massive high-pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean, which created a slow-moving storm with strong winds.

In August, Nova Scotia’s privately owned electric utility was fined $750,000 for failing to meet 2022 performance targets set by the provincial regulator.

Story continues below advertisement

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board said Nova Scotia Power Inc. had increased investments in transmission infrastructure to deal with increasingly powerful storms but had failed to achieve certain reliability targets in each year since the standards were established in 2016.

“It is not acceptable that non-compliance of the performance standards has become a normal occurrence,” the board said at the time. “If more frequent and damaging storms are becoming the ‘new normal,’ NS Power needs to ensure that its performance, not just its investment plans, keeps up with these changes.”

However, Matt Drover, the manager of storm response at Nova Scotia Power, said in an interview Tuesday that the utility has invested more than $32 million in tree cutting and trimming this year and that the work has been making a difference, particularly around transmission lines.

It was the prolonged exposure to winds in the latest storm, he said, that caused trees to fall on power lines.

“This is a 36-hour storm that won’t leave the province,” Dover said. “It’s been hovering over there and those winds have been battering trees for that entire time and eventually those trees just fall on the power line.”

The winds in last week’s storm were strongest in Bridgewater and Halifax, while this week’s storm was strongest in the Annapolis Valley and northern Nova Scotia, Dover said.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2023.