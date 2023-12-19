Menu

Crime

Ontario man accused of selling deadly substances online due back in court in January

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2023 12:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd degree murder in Ontario'
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of 2nd degree murder in Ontario
The case of an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances to people who later took their own lives is due back in court next month.

Kenneth Law briefly appeared in court by remote link Tuesday morning and his case was adjourned to Jan. 30.

Last week, police announced 14 new charges of second-degree murder against Law, in addition to his previous 14 charges of counselling and aiding suicide.

Police said all 28 charges relate to the same 14 alleged victims, who were between the ages of 16 and 36 and died in communities across Ontario.

Law’s lawyer has said his client would be pleading not guilty to all charges.

Police have alleged that Law, 58, ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm, shipping them to people in more than 40 countries.

They believe more than 1,200 packages were sent out globally, and about 160 were sent in Canada.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

