Government of Manitoba announces 5% auto insurance rate reduction

Manitobans can expect to pay a little less for insurance on their cars in the new fiscal year.

The government of Manitoba announced Tuesday that the Public Utilities Board ordered a five per cent rate decrease for all mandatory auto insurance premiums in 2024-25. The price slash will come into effect on April 1, 2024, it said.

“Today’s announcement is a win for Manitobans trying to make ends meet,” said Justice Minister Matt Wiebe, minister responsible for Manitoba Public Insurance, on Tuesday. “This is one of the toughest economies we’ve seen in recent memory.”

The PUB’s notice of decision is available online at pubmanitoba.ca.