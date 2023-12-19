Menu

Canada

Government of Manitoba announces 5% auto insurance rate reduction

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 12:38 pm
Manitobans can expect to pay a little less insurance on their car in the new fiscal year. View image in full screen
Manitobans can expect to pay a little less insurance on their car in the new fiscal year. Global News / File
Manitobans can expect to pay a little less for insurance on their cars in the new fiscal year.

The government of Manitoba announced Tuesday that the Public Utilities Board ordered a five per cent rate decrease for all mandatory auto insurance premiums in 2024-25. The price slash will come into effect on April 1, 2024, it said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Today’s announcement is a win for Manitobans trying to make ends meet,” said Justice Minister Matt Wiebe, minister responsible for Manitoba Public Insurance, on Tuesday. “This is one of the toughest economies we’ve seen in recent memory.”

The PUB’s notice of decision is available online at pubmanitoba.ca.

MPI cutting down on backlogs
