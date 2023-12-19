Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite up nearly 200 points, U.S. stock markets also climb

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2023 12:05 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. GAC
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up nearly 200 points in late-morning trading as gains in the base metal stocks helped lead a broad-based rally, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 191.07 points at 20,813.78.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 227.25 points at 37,533.27. The S&P 500 index was up 21.62 points at 4,762.18, while the Nasdaq composite was up 64.41 points at 14,969.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.98 cents US compared with 74.70 cents US on Monday.

The February crude contract was up US$1.19 at US$74.01 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.43 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$15.30 at US$2,055.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up seven cents at US$3.92 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

