Scott Fraser named Kingston’s new chief of police

The man who has been Kingston Police’s acting chief for nearly a year has been named the city’s new chief of police.

Scott Frasier will officially move into the role starting Jan. 1, the Kingston Police Services Board announced Tuesday.

“I want to thank the Kingston Police Services Board for the opportunity to lead the members of the Kingston Police,” Fraser said in a statement.

” We are fortunate to have some of the best police officers and support staff in the Province and together we will execute the goals and objectives outlined in the strategic plan.

“It truly takes a team to deliver our mission of working in partnership with the community to support and protect the safety of all Kingstonians.”

Frasier, 53, moved into the role of acting chief following the retirement of former Kingston chief of police, Antje McNeely, in January.

Fraser started his police career in Vancouver in 1991 and joined the Brockville police in 1998, where he served a number of roles including sergeant in charge of criminal investigations and inspector in charge of operation sand support services before becoming that service’s chief.

He’s been a Kingston police member since October 2021 when he took on the role of deputy chief.

Kingston Police Board Chair Jarrod Stearns said the recruitment process to replace McNeely attracted candidates from across Canada.

“We are confident that Scott Fraser is the right leader to continue with the priorities and objectives set out in our Strategic Plan to meet the changing needs, values and expectations of the community,” Stearns said in a release.

“Given his past years as Deputy Chief and Acting Chief, and his extensive police experience spanning over three decades, including serving as Chief of Police of the Brockville Police Service, Chief Fraser has displayed a comprehensive understanding of the integral role that municipal police play in ensuring the safety and well-being of their communities.”

Originally from Carleton Place, Ont., Fraser holds a diploma in police foundations from Sir Sandford Fleming College, a certificate in police administration from Dalhousie University, and a certificate in criminal justice education from the University of Virginia.