Winnipeg police charge more people in second week of holiday checkstop program

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police handed out 18 tickets and executed an outstanding warrant during the second week of its holiday checkstop program.

Officers say they stopped 727 vehicles. Out of those, seven were immediate licence prohibitions and five people were charged with impaired operation.

There were also two positive drug tests for cannabis administered.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

WPS run the checkstop program during the month of December every year to discourage people from driving impaired, and find those that do it anyways.

Over the holidays last year, officials stopped a total of 2,929 vehicles. Twenty-eight drivers were charged and 47 were handed immediate driving prohibitions.