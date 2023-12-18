Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Winnipeg police charge more people in second week of holiday checkstop program

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 9:04 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. Police say they have arrested two men after seizing cocaine and crack during a traffic stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski.
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. Police say they have arrested two men after seizing cocaine and crack during a traffic stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police handed out 18 tickets and executed an outstanding warrant during the second week of its holiday checkstop program.

Officers say they stopped 727 vehicles. Out of those, seven were immediate licence prohibitions and five people were charged with impaired operation.

There were also two positive drug tests for cannabis administered.

WPS run the checkstop program during the month of December every year to discourage people from driving impaired, and find those that do it anyways.

Over the holidays last year, officials stopped a total of 2,929 vehicles. Twenty-eight drivers were charged and 47 were handed immediate driving prohibitions.

Winnipeg police, Manitoba RCMP launch annual impaired-driving checkstop campaign
