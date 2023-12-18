Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Human rights tribunal accepts CRAB Park residents’ complaint against Vancouver

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2023 8:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Tents and tarps dismantled at CRAB Park in Vancouver'
Tents and tarps dismantled at CRAB Park in Vancouver
After handing out weeks of warnings, Vancouver bylaw officials and police turned out at the CRAB Park encampment, to take down tents and tarps that were not inside the designated areas. Alissa Thibault reports – Nov 14, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal will hear a complaint from those who camp at CRAB Park and allege the City of Vancouver and its park board discriminate against them by not providing “basic survival services.”

Tribunal member Steve Adamson says in a letter to the group that the tribunal will also fast track the initial stages of the complaint to give them the chance to resolve the issue through a mediation process.

The group claims discrimination based on Indigenous identity, and physical and mental disabilities among other allegations and says the city and parks board haven’t offered washroom facilities, there’s lack of sanitation and insufficient electricity.

Click to play video: 'No timeline for end of CRAB Park encampment'
No timeline for end of CRAB Park encampment

Fiona York, who speaks for people at the encampment, says those in the 50 tents at the park share one running water hose, the closest washrooms are about 225 steps away and they have no electricity.

Story continues below advertisement

York says the residents have had the concerns for years and feel they have been treated unfairly because such basic services are being provided at other parks.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Adamson says in the letter that from the information provided to the tribunal, the group has an “ongoing service relationship” with the city and park board.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Notices issued to some CRAB Park campers'
Notices issued to some CRAB Park campers

“They alleged the respondents allow the inadequacies to make residents uncomfortable enough that they go into shelters or housing that they would not otherwise accept,” the letter says.

York says the acceptance by the tribunal to hear their complaint makes them feel a sense of “validation and acknowledgment.”

She says she’s hopeful the complaint will improve the lives of their community, especially vulnerable and marginalized people.

More on Politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices