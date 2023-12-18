Human rights tribunal accepts CRAB Park residents’ complaint against Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal will hear a complaint from those who camp at CRAB Park and allege the City of Vancouver and its park board discriminate against them by not providing “basic survival services.”

Tribunal member Steve Adamson says in a letter to the group that the tribunal will also fast track the initial stages of the complaint to give them the chance to resolve the issue through a mediation process.

The group claims discrimination based on Indigenous identity, and physical and mental disabilities among other allegations and says the city and parks board haven’t offered washroom facilities, there’s lack of sanitation and insufficient electricity.

Fiona York, who speaks for people at the encampment, says those in the 50 tents at the park share one running water hose, the closest washrooms are about 225 steps away and they have no electricity.

York says the residents have had the concerns for years and feel they have been treated unfairly because such basic services are being provided at other parks.

Adamson says in the letter that from the information provided to the tribunal, the group has an “ongoing service relationship” with the city and park board.

“They alleged the respondents allow the inadequacies to make residents uncomfortable enough that they go into shelters or housing that they would not otherwise accept,” the letter says.

York says the acceptance by the tribunal to hear their complaint makes them feel a sense of “validation and acknowledgment.”

She says she’s hopeful the complaint will improve the lives of their community, especially vulnerable and marginalized people.