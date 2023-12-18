Police looking for suspect who stabbed man multiple times in Scarborough

Toronto police are turning to the public for help identifying a man suspected of stabbing another man several times in Scarborough nearly two months ago.
Police said they were called to a stabbing in the area of Kingston and Galloway roads around 6 p.m. on Oct. 25.
According to police, a man approached the victim from behind and stabbed him several times before fleeing the area.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as 30-35-years-old, five-feet-eight-inches to five-feet-10-inches tall, with a slim build and black hair. He was wearing a blue hooded sweater, grey pants, black rimmed glasses and dark-coloured boots at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
