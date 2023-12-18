New appointment to the King’s Bench in Manitoba announced by justice minister

Send this page to someone via email

A new face is taking on the role of judge with the Court of King’s Bench in Manitoba.

Announced on Dec. 18, Brian T.D. Bowman is set to take on the judicial role following the promotion of Justice A. Turner to the court of appeal. The announcement was made by federal justice minister and attorney general, Arif Virani.

In a press release on Monday, the minister noted that Bowman’s appointment is part of the federal government’s push to appoint justices who meet the “highest standards of excellence and integrity.”

“I wish Justice Bowman every success as he takes on his new role,” said Virani.

Bowman, a citizen of the Manitoba Metis Federation, was elected as mayor of Winnipeg in 2014. He was re-elected in 2018 and has since worked as vice-president of sustainability and social impact for Great-West Lifeco. The release noted that Bowman received the Queen Elizabeht II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal and the Manitoba Bar Association’s Community Involvement Award.

His other roles involved serving as chairperson for the Winnipeg Art Gallery, the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce and the University of Manitoba’s Alumni Association.

He is said to have gotten his Bachelor of arts from the University of Manitoba in 1996 and Juris Doctor from the University of Toronto in 1999. He was called to the Manitoba Bar in 200.

According to the federal government, more than 680 judges have been appointed since November 2015. Virani himself has made 54 appointments since taking on the role of justice minister in July this year.