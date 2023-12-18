Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New appointment to the King’s Bench in Manitoba announced by justice minister

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 3:43 pm
Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada Arif Virani is shown in front of Canadian flags View image in full screen
Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada Arif Virani arrives to hold a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new face is taking on the role of judge with the Court of King’s Bench in Manitoba.

Announced on Dec. 18, Brian T.D. Bowman is set to take on the judicial role following the promotion of Justice A. Turner to the court of appeal. The announcement was made by federal justice minister and attorney general, Arif Virani.

In a press release on Monday, the minister noted that Bowman’s appointment is part of the federal government’s push to appoint justices who meet the “highest standards of excellence and integrity.”

“I wish Justice Bowman every success as he takes on his new role,” said Virani.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Bowman, a citizen of the Manitoba Metis Federation, was elected as mayor of Winnipeg in 2014. He was re-elected in 2018 and has since worked as vice-president of sustainability and social impact for Great-West Lifeco. The release noted that Bowman received the Queen Elizabeht II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal and the Manitoba Bar Association’s Community Involvement Award.

Story continues below advertisement

His other roles involved serving as chairperson for the Winnipeg Art Gallery, the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce and the University of Manitoba’s Alumni Association.

He is said to have gotten his Bachelor of arts from the University of Manitoba in 1996 and Juris Doctor from the University of Toronto in 1999. He was called to the Manitoba Bar in 200.

Trending Now

According to the federal government, more than 680 judges have been appointed since November 2015. Virani himself has made 54 appointments since taking on the role of justice minister in July this year.

Click to play video: 'Tech improvements needed for better Manitoba courts system: Chief Judge'
Tech improvements needed for better Manitoba courts system: Chief Judge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices